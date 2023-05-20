CHP arrests driver in viral video yelling racial slurs at victims in Oakland road rage incident

OAKLAND -- A man involved in a road rage incident in which he was captured on video yelling racial slurs at his victims before crashing his vehicle has been arrested, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

The viral video, posted by Instagram user nunu2fyee, showed a man holding up his middle finger and screaming the n-word and the f-word toward the vehicle's occupants.

The driver then appeared to intentionally ram the victims' vehicle. Moments later, the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall on the right shoulder of the freeway.

Warning: Video contains profanity, racial slurs

The CHP said investigators determined the incident happened on southbound Interstate Highway 880 near Hegenberger Road on May 16 at about 4 p.m.

The suspect was identified as 61-year-old Tracy Robert Blackwell of Newark. On Friday, detectives arrested Blackwell and booked into the Alameda County Jail in Dublin.

Blackwell faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with hate crime enhancements.