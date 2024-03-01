Watch CBS News
Nurse accused of sexually assaulting patient at Kaiser Permanente Hospital

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police arrested a nurse on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a patient at the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Riverside.

The allegations stem from a female victim's mid-January stay at the hospital, according to the Riverside Police Department. Investigators said 27-year-old Jacob Daniel Hartman sexually assaulted the woman while caring for her. 

Officers booked him for sexual assault charges, including sexual battery of an unconscious person. He was released on a $55,000 bail. 

"At Kaiser Permanente, safe and high-quality care are always our top priorities," stated a hospital representative.  "As soon as we learned of this serious accusation, we immediately cooperated with law enforcement and started an internal investigation.  At this time, the individual is no longer employed by Kaiser Permanente."

Jacob Daniel Hartman, 27, is accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious patient  Riverside PD

Detectives believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information should contact Detective Daniel Suarez at (951) 353-7120 or DSuarez@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips can be sent to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 8:03 PM PST

