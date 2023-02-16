Northridge police pursuit: Innocent driver killed in crash

One person was killed in a crash at the ending of a police pursuit at Lindley Avenue and Roscoe Blvd. in Northridge at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. KCAL News

One person was killed in a crash at the ending of a police pursuit at Lindley Avenue and Roscoe Blvd. in Northridge at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The victim was in a vehicle that was not involved in the pursuit, police said.

One suspect was in custody and a second suspect remained at large at 4:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The cause of the pursuit was not immediately released.

A vehicle hit a tree at the intersection. The victim was described as a man in his 30s. No further details were immediately released.