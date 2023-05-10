Watch CBS News
Local News

North Hollywood man arrested for fentanyl overdose death of 19-year-old in 2021

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the 2021 overdose death of a 19-year-old Glendale resident. 

screen-shot-2023-05-09-at-6-25-02-pm.png
Heriberto Galvan. Glendale Police Department

Heriberto Galvan, of North Hollywood, was arrested on Friday after a lengthy investigation found him to be a suspect in the overdose death of 19-year-old Tevan Gevorkian in December 2021.

"Gevorkian died after he and a friend unknowingly ingested the fentanyl," said a statement from Glendale Police Department. "The friend also suffered a medical emergency but was transported to the hospital and recovered."

Over the next 16 months, detectives were able to trace the fentanyl back to Galvan. 

He has been indicted on several charges, including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and multiple weapons charges. 

Galvan remains in federal custody.

"Our deepest condolences to the family of Tevan Gevorkian. I had the pleasure of meeting Tevan's father," said Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid. "I learned of a life cherished by his family and numerous members of the Glendale community. Thank you to our Glendale Police Detectives, who were unwavering in their pursuit of justice. Additionally, we appreciate the partnership with the DEA in bringing Galvan to justice."

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact investigators at (818) 548-4911. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 6:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.