North Hollywood break-in: Vehicle crashes into building

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

At least one vehicle reportedly crashed into a business in North Hollywood early Thursday morning.

At least one vehicle reportedly crashed into a business in North Hollywood early Thursday morning.

It was unclear if property was actually stolen. Further details were not immediately available.

The business is located at 7331 Hinds Avenue, north of Sherman Way, in an industrial area of North Hollywood. The break-in was reported at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

LAPD officers on scene said the location is the site of a former marijuana-grow operation that's now empty.

A witness told CBSLA two vehicles may have been involved after he heard a loud bang: one black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban, and a small black car, possibly a BMW with a spoiler attached.   

The witness said as many as eight or nine suspects were involved.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 6:47 AM

