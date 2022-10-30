Non-profit helping breast cancer survivors get free breast reconstruction surgeries

A non-profit organization is changing the lives of women who survived breast cancer, but can't afford reconstructive surgery.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women worldwide and Mission Plasticos is helping survivors who may not be able to afford breast reconstructive surgery.

One Beverly Hills plastic surgeon is working with the non-profit and providing operations to breast cancer survivors.

Two years ago Dr. Ariel Ourian became involved with Mission Plasticos, which provides reconstructive surgical care free-of-charge to people in medically underserved communities around the world.

The non-profit said that 60-percent of women in the United States with breast cancer who live below the poverty line don't have access to breast reconstruction operations and their mission ultimately is to change that.

"One hundred percent of the women I see get teary eyed. They have been through so much. Many of them have been through surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation to battle through breast cancer but now need the reconstruction to help them feel whole again and restore their femininity to boost their confidence."

Mission Plasticos launched the reshaping lives: full circle program in 2016 and they've been able to treat 50 women already, but hope to reach so many more.

The non-profit's organizers told CBSLA Reporter Jasmine Viel that a good portion of the women have suffered from depression and some even lost their jobs.

The program helps women and cancer survivors through the generosity of donors.

If you, a family member, or someone you know is interested in breast reconstructive surgery, visit our Seen on TV section for more information.