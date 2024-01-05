Watch CBS News
No more balloons allowed in the City of Laguna Beach

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Balloons are now banned in the City of Laguna Beach under a new ordinance that went into effect on New Year's Day.

balloon-trash-ocean.jpg
Getty Images

As of Jan. 1, 2024, the new law prohibits the sale, distribution, and use of all balloons, with limited exception for private events held on private properties, according to the City of Laguna Beach's website.

The Laguna Beach City Council approved the law in February 2023 after concerned citizens argued that balloons are dangerous to the sea life and the environment.

Rich German, a Laguna Beach resident and avid paddleboarder, helped put the ordinance in place and hopes it will prompt other beach communities to do the same.

"A couple years ago after Valentine's Day I picked up 31 balloons by the ocean," German said. "Anytime there is a holiday, like Valentine's Day or Prom or Mother's Day, rest assured you will see them out in the ocean." 

German partnered with several local foundations, including the Surfrider Foundation, to promote the dangers of balloons and why they should be outlawed.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 10:36 AM PST

