Despite no Carnaval in WeHo, Southland stills boasts plenty of Halloween festivities for families

Even though the Halloween Carnaval won't return to West Hollywood this year, Angelenos still have a bevy of options to enjoy the holiday.

"It's a little bit sad," said partier Alyssa Ramos. "Because you really see the effects of COVID. Most of our favorite places are closed."

This is the third year that Carnaval has been canceled, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, even without their famed event, WeHo officials are still promoting the city as "the place to be for Halloween."

"I hope that Carnaval is here next year," said Leo Amari, co-founder of Rocco's. "It's a lifeline to the community because people will come all over during events like that."

They bill Halloween Carnaval as the world's biggest Halloween party. Still, officials, in accordance with the City Council Ad Hoc Events Subcommittee and the City Council Finance and Budget Subcommittee, as well as city staff members and community members, decided ultimately not to have the party in 2022.

"Every year it got too many people," said resident JP Davis. "Became very, very dangerous as far as I'm concerned."

In the past, Carnaval has attracted up to 200,000 people.

Instead of the traditional citywide party, the Halloween festivities were happening on a much smaller scale, as businesses were encouraged to host their own individual celebrations. Restaurants and shops opted to hold contests or costume competitions and offered spooky-themed sales or specials.

In order to make this process easier for business owners, the city waived the special event permit requirement, as well as associated fees that would normally be required for hosting an event from Friday through Monday.

For those still looking for a spooky way to spend the day, Los Angeles hosts plenty of different options for families to enjoy the holiday, including:

"Mary's Hocus Pocus Bash" and costume contest at Hamburger Mary's on Santa Monica Blvd from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.;

Costume contest at Micky's WeHo gay bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m;

Haunt O'Ween, at the site of the former Westfield Promenade shopping mall in Woodland Hills. The 200,000 square foot "interactive Halloween playground with nine expansive thematic environments," also offers trick-or-treating, potion-making, bounce houses, games and rides. The site is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.;

The 15th annual DTLA Halloween Festival for Kids at Grand Hope Park at FIDM, where families can enjoy the festival which includes trick-or-treating, character meet-and-greets, bounce houses and puppet and magic shows. Available from 5-8 p.m. with last admission at 7:30 p.m.



HalloweenFest at Neff Estate in La Mirada, features a haunted maze, costume contests, carnival-like games, crafts and a

trick-or-treat area. Pumpkins will be available for families to decorate. Runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

trick-or-treat area. Pumpkins will be available for families to decorate. Runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Día de Los Muertos ofrendas are displayed throughout Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles until Nov. 2.

As always, city leaders and law enforcement are urging parents and drivers to exhibit extreme caution ahead of trick-or-treating hours. Parents are advised to sit down and have a conversation with their children, even if they plan on tagging along.

Both AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Board also provided additional tips to ensure that everyone has a safe holiday, including placing reflective strips on the back of children's costumes and making sure not to cross the street unless in a crosswalk.