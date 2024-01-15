No Burn order in place for most of SoCal due to high air pollution

Officials have issued a ban on both indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California due to high air pollution impacting much of the region.

The wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. on Monday, mainly for those living in the South Coast Air Basin, including non-desert portions of LA, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties and all of Orange County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Residents are reminded the burning wood in their fireplaces or any other wood-burning device is prohibited, as is burning manufactured fire logs. Fire particles in wood smoke can get deep into lungs and cause respiratory problems like asthma.

The order does not apply to those living in mountain communities above 3,000 feet elevation, the Coachella Valley or high desert. Additionally, homes that rely on wood as their lone source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service are also not required to follow the ban.

More information is available on the Air Quality Management District website.