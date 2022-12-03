Watch CBS News
No. 11 Utah tops No. 4 USC, 47-24, to take home Pac-12 Championship; CFP chances likely dashed

The University of Southern California had their National Title chances dashed on top of getting defeated in the Pac-12 Conference Championship game by the University of Utah, 47-24. 

Despite jumping to an early 14-3 lead, the Trojans allowed the Utes to outscore them 44-10 after the first quarter of play, resulting in a their second loss of the season. 

Both losses have come at the hands of Utah. 

Just a week after claiming a Top 4 spot in the country, and a likely berth in the College Football Playoff, the Trojans had their Cinderella season squandered by a dominant performance from the Utes, who totaled more than 500 yards of offensive output on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More to come. 

