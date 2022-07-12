Watch CBS News
Nitro Circus is bringing 'Nitrofest' to Dignity Health Sports Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Nitro Circus announced Monday it is bringing its live event, "Nitrofest," to Southern California this summer. 

Nitrofest will open at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 30.

The event will feature three-time X Games gold medalist Ryan "R-Willy" Williams, trailblazing WCMX athlete Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham and more.  

"We are excited that our fans in Southern California can have an incredible live-action sports experience paired with their favorite local personalities," said Steve Ziff, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment's Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. 

"This ties two of our fans' major passions together, action sports and rock music. We want fans from all over Southern California to enjoy the opportunity to rock Dignity Health Sports Park together with the greatest action sports athletes in the world on July 30th."

The event will be hosted by top ALT 98.7 personalities and listeners can win tickets on ALT 98.7 leading up to the event.

For the latest Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive content and more, go to nitrocircus.com.

