Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to be sentenced for failing to register as sex offender in Los Angeles

Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles for failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty, 44, pleaded guilty last year to the federal charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

More than two decades before he married Minaj in 2019, Petty was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. He served about four and a half years in prison, and as a condition of his conviction, he must register as a sex offender whenever he moves.

He and Minaj moved to California after marrying, and have a 2-year-old son.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years' supervised release when he is sentenced Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.