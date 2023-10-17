NFL legend Terrel Owens hit by car after an argument in Calabasas
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was hit by car after an argument happened while playing a pickup basketball in Calabasas Monday night.
Authorities said Owens has filed a police report for assault with a deadly weapon.
Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010, was hit by a car after an altercation during a basketball game, according to reports.
Following the game, the person who was arguing with Owens got into a car and drove the vehicle into Owens' knee, police told TMZ.
Owens did not require medical attention, police said.
Officers took a police report for assault with a deadly weapon, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
