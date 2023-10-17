Watch CBS News
NFL legend Terrel Owens hit by car after an argument in Calabasas

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was hit by car after an argument happened while playing a pickup basketball in Calabasas Monday night.

Authorities said Owens has filed a police report for assault with a deadly weapon.

Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010, was hit by a car after an altercation during a basketball game, according to reports.

Following the game, the person who was arguing with Owens got into a car and drove the vehicle into Owens' knee, police told TMZ.

Owens did not require medical attention, police said.

Officers took a police report for assault with a deadly weapon, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

October 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

