Newsom calls special legislative session on oil-industry profits
A week after the Thanksgiving holiday is over, California lawmakers will make a rare December return to Sacramento.
Governor Gavin Newsom called a special session to discuss a special tax on oil industry profits.
Newsom blames high gas prices on what he calls manipulation and price-gouging by oil companies.
The special session is scheduled to begin on December 5.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.