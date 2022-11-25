Watch CBS News
Newsom calls special legislative session on oil-industry profits

By CBSLA Staff

A week after the Thanksgiving holiday is over, California lawmakers will make a rare December return to Sacramento.

Governor Gavin Newsom called a special session to discuss a special tax on oil industry profits.

Newsom blames high gas prices on what he calls manipulation and price-gouging by oil companies.

The special session is scheduled to begin on December 5.

