Newsom calls special legislative session on oil-industry profits

Newsom calls for special legislative session on oil-industry profits

A week after the Thanksgiving holiday is over, California lawmakers will make a rare December return to Sacramento.

Governor Gavin Newsom called a special session to discuss a special tax on oil industry profits.

Newsom blames high gas prices on what he calls manipulation and price-gouging by oil companies.

The special session is scheduled to begin on December 5.