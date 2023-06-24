Newsom, Bay Area officials speak on 1-year anniversary of overturning Roe v. Wade

PIX Now Saturday morning edition 6-24-2023 PIX Now Saturday morning edition 6-24-2023 09:54

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom and Bay Area elected officials spoke out on Saturday marking the one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"One year ago today, the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion care for women across this country - doing their best to erase decades of progress. But they underestimated the fight they were taking on," Newsom said in a statement.

A year ago today, the U.S. Supreme Court erased half a century of progress by overturning Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion care.



California refuses to stand on the sidelines. We will continue to fight for the right to choose.

"Millions of people will not sit back and watch as their freedom and fundamental right to choose are stolen from them. Here in California, the right to abortion care is embedded in our constitution, and we're leading a coalition of twenty-two Governors to defend this right across our nation - putting women above extremist, minority views," Newsom said.

California is one of 20 states that has committed to protecting and expanding reproductive rights in the coalition Newsom mentioned.

As part of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, governors supporting abortion rights have vowed to work together to prevent women losing access to the procedure and other forms of reproductive health care, like contraception.

Prompted by Newsom, the alliance allows governors to frequently coordinate on how to safeguard abortion rights in their states -- whether that be discussing budget decisions or upcoming bills introduced in state legislatures -- and collectively respond to states pushing legislation that does the opposite.

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom also spoke out Saturday.

"One year after SCOTUS's misogynistic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, our commitment to reproductive freedom remains steadfast: we will continue to ensure California is a safe haven for anyone who seeks contraception and abortion services," Seibel Newsom said.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, also addressed the issue Saturday.

"In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade one year ago, we witnessed an attack on women's access to health care and the dire consequences that followed," Thompson said in a statement.

"Today, one year since Dobbs v. Jackson, I remain committed to ensuring that health care decisions are made by patients, their doctors, their families, and their faith," Thompson said.

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, said that since the decision, 14 states have banned abortion, many with no exceptions for rape and incest, and 12 additional states are working to enact restrictive abortion laws.

"Tens of millions of American women have been left desperate, confused, and fearful. Abortion bans are leading to life-threatening health complications such as women being forced to continue high-risk ectopic pregnancies or contracting sepsis after being refused needed care," Eshoo said.

"Extreme abortion bans are an egregious assault on women," Eshoo said. "I've spent my entire adult life advancing the equality of women and girls and protecting and defending choice, and I will continue to do everything I can to restore this right. Everyone should have the freedom to control their own body."