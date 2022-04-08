Watch CBS News

Newport Beach Police seeking public help in finding missing 10-year-old boy

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The search is on for a missing 10-year-old boy whom Newport Beach Police Department officers believe to be at risk.

ian2.jpg
Newport Beach Police Department

He was last seen just before 7 p.m. at the Newport Bluffs apartment complex pool.

Authorities disclosed that he was not wearing a shirt but was wearing blue swim trunks. 

An NBPD helicopter has been flying over the area making public address announcements. 

Anyone with any additional information was urged to contact authorities at 9-1-1. 

First published on April 7, 2022 / 8:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.