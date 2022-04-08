Newport Beach Police seeking public help in finding missing 10-year-old boy

The search is on for a missing 10-year-old boy whom Newport Beach Police Department officers believe to be at risk.

Newport Beach Police Department

He was last seen just before 7 p.m. at the Newport Bluffs apartment complex pool.

Authorities disclosed that he was not wearing a shirt but was wearing blue swim trunks.

An NBPD helicopter has been flying over the area making public address announcements.

Anyone with any additional information was urged to contact authorities at 9-1-1.