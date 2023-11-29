Newport Beach police investigating accusation against Thunder guard Josh Giddey of improper relationship with minor

An investigation by Newport Beach police into allegations that an NBA player had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl continues Wednesday the department confirmed.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, 21, declined to comment on the situation when questioned about it during a practice on Friday.

The NBA also said it is investigating. "We're looking into it," Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday.

Giddey had no comment when questioned Friday at practice. "Yeah, I mean, I understand the question, obviously," he said. "But there's no further comment right now."

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it was a personal matter and that he had no comment.

There aren't many details about the allegations, but questions arose over the Thanksgiving weekend when photos circulated online of Giddey with a female. In a since-deleted social media post, an anonymous user alleged that the girl in the photos was a junior in high school.

Newport Beach police Sgt. Steve Oberon issued a statement Wednesday saying authorities are "aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor."

Oberon said detectives were "actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case."

Oberon said the department "aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigative process while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved."