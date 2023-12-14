Watch CBS News
Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade kicks off

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Live from the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade
Live from the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade 28:19

The 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade kicked off Thursday night, with a spectacular light display on the water. 

About 100 boats, from kayaks to super yachts, are participating. It takes about 3 hours from start to finish to complete the 14-mile parade route. 

KCAL's Michele Gile and KCAL's Desmond Shaw were at the parade, pointing out an outer space-themed boat and a Snoopy boat. 

"It is not uncommon for some of the owners of these boats to spend more than $10,000 on decorations," said Shaw. 

The Orange County tradition began at Marina Park with food booths and other entertainment. A fireworks display marked the start of the opening night at Newport Pier. 

The event will continue nightly at 6:30 p.m through Dec. 17. The starting point of the parade is nightly at Liso Isle. 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 8:44 PM PST

