New York man with ties to European royalty reported missing in Malibu

A New York man who has ties to European royalty has been reported missing in Malibu.

Missing Persons bulletin for Attilio Brillembourg, a 53-year-old New York resident who was last seen early Saturday morning in Malibu. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Attilio Brillembourg, 53, was last seen a little after 1 a.m. Saturday morning in the 6000 block of Murphy Way, according to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He is said to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weigh around 165 pounds. He has gray hair, green eyes and a tattoo on his upper thigh. Deputies say that he was last seeing wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

"There is concern for Mr. Brillembourg's well-being," the LASD statement said.

He is known for his ties to the Greek and Danish royal families through his relation to 43-year-old Princess Tatiana Blatnik the wife of Prince Nikolaos who is son of Constantine II, the last King of Greece. Blatnik and Nikolaos announced their separation in April.

Brillembourg's father, who shares the same name, is stepfather to Princess Tatiana.

KCAL News has reached out to Princess Tatiana for comment but has not yet heard back.

Anybody with further information is urged to contact LASD's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.