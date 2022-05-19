New Villanueva campaign ad taken down after Archdiocese of Los Angeles objects to its filming in church

A new political ad from Alex Villanueva appears to have been taken down after its release prompted the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to take a neutral position in the race for LA County Sheriff.

(credit: CBS)

The ad showed the incumbent sheriff walking into a church to pray for public safety, the homeless in LA and his department's duties. The ad was apparently filmed in East LA's St. Alphonsus Church.

In a tweet that had included the video, the caption said, "It takes strength to lead others & fight those that would do harm. I draw much of my strength from the man above."

The Archdiocese did not have a problem with that statement of faith – they did question who authorized the ad's filming location.

"The video was filmed without the appropriate approvals of the Archdiocese. Archdiocesan policy prohibits any filming of ads on archdiocesan property for candidates running for office. The Archdiocese, which includes our parishes, schools, and ministries, does not endorse or participate in political candidates' campaign activity," a statement from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said.

And while Villanueva's campaign said they did get permission from St. Alphonsus Church and Father Rodrigo, they have reached out to the Archdiocese to clear things up and apparently took down the video.