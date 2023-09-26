New video released shows Texas drive-thru employee opening fire on family in car

New video released shows drive-thru employee opening fire on family in car

New video released shows drive-thru employee opening fire on family in car

New video released shows drive-thru employee opening fire on family in car

A lawsuit in Texas claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer, all because of curly fries.

The employee involved already served her sentence, but the attorney for the family just released video of the 2021 incident, claiming the restaurant needs to be held accountable.

In a newly released video, Jack in the Box employee Alonneia Ford appears to become agitated with Anthony Ramos after he asks to speak with the manager about missing fries in his order.

Not even half way into the dispute, the video shows Ford ready a gun. Minutes later and with another employee, she throws ice and condiments through the window, before firing at least twice at the car, which also carried Ramos' pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter.

Court records show that Ford got one year deferred adjudication and completed it in June, after pleading guilty to deadly conduct. She was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The family from Florida filed the lawsuit after the guilty plea, claiming Jack in the Box was negligent for not keeping customers safe from potentially dangerous employees.

In its original answer, Jack in the Box denied all allegations, writing they have no control over or legal responsibility for a third party like Ford.

The lawsuit seeks at least $250,000 in damages.