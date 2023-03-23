New snow frustrates weather-weary Crestline residents

The San Bernardino mountains were under siege by the weather once again as another storm dumped several more feet of snow.

As many continue to reel from the blizzard that hit last month, the new powder frustrated weather-weary residents in Crestline after it trapped their cars and made some mountain passes nearly impossible to cross again.

"It's frustrating," said resident Ray Azor. "I know county got too much going on. The snow is a little bit too much. We're all getting tired of it. Neighbors' out digging their driveway and they're just sick of it."

San Bernardino County officials said no major issues have been reported. Also, there were no reports of additional, substantial damage or roof collapses.

However, the storm still caused some damage, finishing off resident Guillermo Cordero's fence.

"It destroyed my fence," said Cordero. "You can see it right there."

As residents continue to dig out their cars and carve out paths from their homes, many residents like Azor feel like this snowfall isn't letting up anytime soon.

"Mother nature won't give us a break," he said.

Only one of three supermarkets in the mountains around Lake Arrowhead and Crestline is open after the series of storms that hit in February.

Local assistance centers will be open Saturday and Sunday in Crestline and Running Springs. Others will be open in Wrightwood on Tuesday and Wednesday.