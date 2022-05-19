New Rowland Heights tapestry seeks to address anti-Asian hate

A new work of art seeking to tackle anti-Asian hate was unveiled Thursday morning in Rowland Heights.

The collaged fabric tapestry, by artist Diane Williams, was unveiled in the Rowland Heights Library.

It weaves together different fabrics and materials which carry cultural significance. It also includes hand-embroidered outlines of national flowers from several cultures to represent interconnection and diversity, in opposition to division and hate.

It hangs on a wooden structure, similar to a traditional Navajo loom.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's a somber time, but it's one of reflection, and it's one of giving dignity and respect to everyone in our community," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis at the unveiling, who also addressed the rise in hate-filled violence.

The tapestry was commissioned by L.A. vs. Hate, an L.A. County program which launched in 2019 with the goal for communities to be "united against, report and resist hate."