New Los Angeles Police Department interim chief named

A new interim police chief was named Wednesday afternoon to lead the Los Angeles Police Department following Chief Michel Moore's sudden Jan.12 retirement announcement.

Mayor Karen Bass' office announced the appointment of LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi as interim chief just ahead of an afternoon news conference.

Bass had said at Moore's January announcement that he will still assist the department in a consulting capacity as new leadership makes the transition.

"I'm here to ensure that this department is successful and that this mayor and this city is successful," Moore said in January. "There's any needs, or consults, or information, or perspective or background — whatever it is — i want to see this city continue. I want to see this transition as smooth as possible while also allowing me to move onto the next volume of my life."

The new chief will step into the responsibility of overseeing the department through upcoming major Los Angeles events, including the World Cup and the Olympic games.

Both Moore and Bass had said that the department should have renewed leadership ahead of these events.