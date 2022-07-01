New liquor license granted to Cinerama Dome owners

Could the Cinerama Dome make a comeback sometime soon?

The owners of the iconic Hollywood landmark have obtained a new liquor license for the multiplex theater, allowing them to operate a restaurant and two bars. The Cinerama has been closed since the start of the pandemic, so the move has fueled speculation and excitement that it could reopen soon.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: A general view of Arclight CinemaÄôs Cinerama Dome movie theater after Los Angeles ordered the closure of all non-essential services and entertainment venues earlier this week and hours before the 'Safer at Home' emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The Cinerama is owned by Decurion Corp, which filed for bankruptcy last year and shut down its Pacific Theatres and ArcLight chains. Decurion has not responded to a request for comment, and has stayed quiet on any potential reopening plans.

However, according to the license application obtained by Variety, if and when the theater reopens, it will be by a new name – Cinerama Hollywood.