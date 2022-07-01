New liquor license granted to Cinerama Dome owners
Could the Cinerama Dome make a comeback sometime soon?
The owners of the iconic Hollywood landmark have obtained a new liquor license for the multiplex theater, allowing them to operate a restaurant and two bars. The Cinerama has been closed since the start of the pandemic, so the move has fueled speculation and excitement that it could reopen soon.
The Cinerama is owned by Decurion Corp, which filed for bankruptcy last year and shut down its Pacific Theatres and ArcLight chains. Decurion has not responded to a request for comment, and has stayed quiet on any potential reopening plans.
However, according to the license application obtained by Variety, if and when the theater reopens, it will be by a new name – Cinerama Hollywood.
