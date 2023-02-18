New Jersey man walks across country raising funds for homeless veterans

A 25-year-old New Jesey man walked 143 days, 20 to 30 miles a day, across the country raising funds and awareness for homeless veterans.

On his tenth pair of sneakers, Tommy Pasquale strolled in to Venice Beach Friday with only his souped-up shopping cart and jumped in the Pacific Ocean to celebrate the end of his fundraising journey.

"I walked all the way from Jersey, through Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and here to sunny southern California," said Pasquale.

His journey began at the Atlantic Ocean in New Jersey, Sept. 19. His goal was to raise awareness and money for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, as many of his friends and family are veterans and active duty.

"I think it's a bit shameful that brave men and women go serve and protect this country and come home and not have a place to hang their hat at the end of the day," said Pasquale.

Pasquale's parents Rosanna and Peter were in Venice to celebrate their son's mission. "I'm very proud of my son," said Peter. "This is one moment where he has proven himself to be more than what we could have hoped for, as a human being and as a son."

There were days Pasqual said he wanted to give up, jump on a plane and go home. But he stuck with his plan.

"Have a dream? You have to go for it," said Pasqual. He said he's ready to go home and get a job and sit at a desk for a while.

Pasquale raised over $40,000 in GoFundMe donations to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.