New bill will allow California pet owners to utilize telehealth for veterinary services

Californians will be able to schedule a virtual visit to the veterinarian for their pets at the beginning of next year, thanks to a new bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Assembly Bill 1399, which goes into effect on January 1, 2024, will allow licensed veterinarians "to practice veterinary medicine via telehealth," according to the bill's text, which was approved by the governor on October 8. The current law prevents veterinarians from practicing via telemedicine or even offering advice to patients, according to the San Francisco SPCA.

The decision comes at a time when the entire nation experiences a shortage of veterinarians, making the usually simple task of scheduling a visit to the vet much more difficult for pet owners.

As a result, many have resorted to relinquishing care of their animals to shelters, which have in turn become overcrowded.

"This is going to solve so many problems for these families," said Liz Hueg, who runs OC Shelter Partners, a non-profit foundation that helps pet owners keep their pets instead of surrendering them to shelters. "Animals are suffering. People cannot get into the vet. They're going to the emergency room instead, where instead of spending $2,000 they're spending $12,000."

Hueg says that one of the main issues that pet owners have decided to give their pets away is the inability to pay for veterinary care and visits.

"Having them be able to get in and get some quick vet care will be very helpful," Hueg said.

She does believe, however, that telehealth should not completely replace the traditional in-person visits, a sentiment echoed by Orange County-based veterinarian Dr. Laura Weatherford.

"Our biggest fear is that there's going to be animals that will never actually come into a vet office and get a physical exam," Weatherford said. "They won't be getting their vaccines, their puppy/kitten vaccines. My personal concern is, are we gonna have a parvo and distemper outbreak in another year?"

It's currently unclear what the cost difference between telemedicine and in-person visits would be.