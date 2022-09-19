Network outage temporarily impacts Alaska Airlines flights at LAX

Alaska Airlines experienced an outage of their network Monday morning that impacted flights at the Los Angeles International Airport, the company said.

LAX Flight Delays tweeted that an equipment outage with the traffic management program caused ground stops for some arriving flights.

A system outage that was impacting flights was announced around 6:40 a.m. By 8:46 a.m. the airline said that the issue was resolved but it was unknown what caused it.

Alaska Airlines released a statement that said:

Beginning around 6:40 a.m. Pacific today, Alaska Airlines experienced a network outage that impacted our flight operations. The outage was mitigated around 8 a.m. Pacific. Flights are once again being released for departure. There may be residual impacts to our operation throughout the morning. We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience. If you are traveling today, please check the status of your flight on alaskaair.com or the Alaska app before leaving for the airport.