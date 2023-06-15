Netflix opening a pop-up show inspired LA restaurant

Coming soon, you will be able to dine on Netflix cuisine.

The food creations by skilled chefs on Netflix shows like "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," "Nailed It!," and others, will be served up at the L.A. pop-up restaurant, Netflix Bites.

"Watching is good, eating is better," that's how Netflix is promoting its Los Angeles dining stint.

And the drink menu has television inspiration as well -- the cocktails are created by mixologists featured on the show "Drink Masters."

The menu has not been revealed yet, but participating world-renowned chefs include: Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Ming Tsai, Nadiya Hussain, Ann Kim, Rodney Scott, Jacques Torres and Andrew Zimmern.

Stay tuned, Netflix Bites opens June 30 at the Short Stories Hotel in the Fairfax District.

Reservations are required.