Neighbors outraged as Torrance plans to remove 60 trees to save sidewalks

Residents of North Torrance are mourning the loss of 60 mature trees as they are being cut down by city contractors due to the damage caused by their roots. While many residents have expressed their disappointment and sadness, others have acknowledged the costly effects of the trees' root systems.

"I've lived here so long and I can't even imagine how looking out my kitchen window, none of the trees are going to be here," said Dara Satterlee, a Torrance resident. "We have squirrels, we have hummingbirds. I saw a hawk just the other day."

However, after a thorough inspection by arborists and city inspectors, it was discovered that the roots of the largest trees were causing too much damage. They were destroying utility lines and making many sidewalks dangerous, especially for those with disabilities.

For weeks, Satterlee collected signatures to save the trees, but it wasn't enough.

Shin Furukawa, an engineering manager at Torrance Public Works, explained that they tried to save the trees as much as possible, but there were no other options. They explored alternative sidewalk treatments such as grinding the sidewalk, root pruning, and bridging the sidewalk, but unfortunately, none were viable.

Despite the removal of the 60 trees, the city has plans to replace them with 81 new trees with less invasive root structures. The project will cost the city nearly one million dollars.