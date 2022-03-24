Neighbors in Studio City say short-term rental is safety hazard after recent shooting

Some Studio City residents say rental home has become public safety issue after recent shooting

Residents said a rental home in a Studio City neighborhood has become a public safety issue after a shooting occurred outside the residence. It was shortly after what was described as an out-of-control party.

Home security footage captured a vehicle moving slowly down the residential street when a gun was fired from the vehicle

"The gun was going off right in front of our house, 5 feet from where we sleep, like literally 5 feet from our bed," said Marisol, who was in bed along with her husband, baby and other young daughter.

She said the incident was horrible.

Other neighbors recall hearing up to 10 gunshots ring out Sunday morning. On resident who didn't want to show her face on camera out of safety concerns said she heard repeated reports from what might have been a gun.

She also said she found bullet casings in her yard. There were still two casing in her yard when she spoke with CBSLA. There were also three spots where she believes bullets hit her home.

"I'm really scared and I cannot sleep either. I'm just too nervous," she said.

Police said the shooting happened outside a short-term rental home that was listed on the popular home rental site VRBO.

Neighbors wants the rental property shutdown because they said this isn't even the first incident with the rental.

Since September, they said they have dealt with countless loud parties.

"There can be people walking out on the street, there can be parked cars on both sides, and we only have parking on one side," a neighbor told CBSLA.

"One of the rules is no parties, no events. That's all that's been here," said another. "It is a party house. It's kind of designed as a party house."

Over the phone, the homeowner told CBSLA he tried to kick out the guests over the weekend when he heard there was a party, and added that it's hard to check the identity of renters on VRBO.

The homeowner also said he's now adding more cameras to the home, a noise meter and won't all instant bookings, but neighbors said the partying has gone on long enough.

"We didn't think it was going to go to a point where ... I mean, there's been screaming in the street, yelling, a couple of things that made me, like, 'Okay,' but it didn't go to this point," Marisol told CBSLA.

LAPD said they do plan to tag the home, essentially citing it for violating the city's party ordinance on Thursday. VRBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but as of this reporting, the home was still listed on their website.

