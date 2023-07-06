Nearly 70 people killed in crashes on California roads over Fourth of July weekend

The California Highway Patrol has released the results of their Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period, noting that an astounding 68 people were killed on roads throughout the Golden State.

The enforcement period began at 6:01 p.m. Friday evening and lasted through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The report is a "sobering reminder of the consequences from unsafe driving behaviors," CHP said in a press release.

Of those 68 people killed in crashes within CHP jurisdictions, the department says that nearly half were not wearing a seat belt.

"Additionally, impaired drivers were removed from California's roadways at an alarming rate," the statement said. "CHP officers made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence, which is an average of one DUI arrest every five minutes."

The department says that they placed a special emphasis on enforcing speed during the period, reporting that officers issued more than 9,700 speed citations.

"The results of this MEP are concerning and reinforce the need for responsible behavior behind the wheel," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "All of these deaths were preventable, and the loved ones they leave behind will forever be impacted."

CHP plans six maximum enforcement periods a year, with the next scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

"Traffic safety is everyone's responsibility, and these statistics show us how much work there still is to be done," Duryee said.