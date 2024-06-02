Nearly 70 dogs locked in cages recovered from home near Big Bear

Nearly 70 dogs trapped in cages were recovered from a home in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino County over the weekend.

Deputies were dispatched to the 39200 block of North Shore drive on Saturday at around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of animal cruelty, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"When deputies arrived, they found a Uhaul truck with dogs in cages inside and numerous other dogs in poor condition throughout the property," the statement said.

The owner of the property was cited and released at the scene, deputies said.

All 67 of the dogs were surrendered to local Animal Control, according to the SBSD statement.

Pause 4 Paws Big Bear, a nonprofit organization that helps pet owners connect with veterinary services in the tough to access San Bernardino Mountains, says that the person was representing themself as a dog rescue.