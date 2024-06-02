Watch CBS News
Local News

Nearly 70 dogs locked in cages recovered from home near Big Bear

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Nearly 70 dogs trapped in cages were recovered from a home in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino County over the weekend. 

Deputies were dispatched to the 39200 block of North Shore drive on Saturday at around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of animal cruelty, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. 

"When deputies arrived, they found a Uhaul truck with dogs in cages inside and numerous other dogs in poor condition throughout the property," the statement said. 

The owner of the property was cited and released at the scene, deputies said.

All 67 of the dogs were surrendered to local Animal Control, according to the SBSD statement. 

Pause 4 Paws Big Bear, a nonprofit organization that helps pet owners connect with veterinary services in the tough to access San Bernardino Mountains, says that the person was representing themself as a dog rescue. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 4:13 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.