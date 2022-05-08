Nearly $20k worth of watches stolen from couple in West Hollywood

Authorities are investigating a strong arm robbery involving a West Hollywood couple who had a pair of watches worth nearly $20,000 stolen from them early Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 8800 block of Sunset Boulevard just after 12:45 a.m., where they found a pair of victims who appeared to be under the influence.

During the primary portion of the investigation, deputies detailed that the victims were both "verbally and physically uncooperative."

After some time, the victims then detailed that they were approached by several suspects who were driving a black Rolls-Royce. An altercation is said to have occurred, where the suspects took a Michael Kohrs watch worth around $1,000 from the woman and a Rolex watch valued at $18,000 from the man - using bodily force.

In a press release, deputies disclosed that the suspects are anywhere from four-to-six Black males wearing black clothing.

One of the victims is said to have suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

Citizens were reminded to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings, with LASD deputies noting that robbers are "tempted by money, jewelry, clothing and electronics."

Anyone with any additional information was asked to contact the West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850.