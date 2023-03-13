Nearly 100 firefighters tackle Greater Alarm fire at metal processing plant in Downtown LA

It took 96 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters just over 45 minutes to extinguish a Greater Alarm fire that engulfed a metal processing plant in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening.

The fire was reported just after 10:15 p.m. at a plant in the 800 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue, according to LAFD.

The fire was officially declared extinguished at 11:03 p.m., after firefighters were able to quickly assess the situation and contain the blaze.

"Thankfully, this particular metal-working business did not contain some of the flammable metals like magnesium that can be a concern, but only aluminum was the main metal found inside," a statement from LAFD said.

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities were still working to determine a cause of the fire.