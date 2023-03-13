Watch CBS News
Nearly 100 firefighters tackle Greater Alarm fire at metal processing plant in Downtown LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

It took 96 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters just over 45 minutes to extinguish a Greater Alarm fire that engulfed a metal processing plant in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening. 

The fire was reported just after 10:15 p.m. at a plant in the 800 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue, according to LAFD. 

The fire was officially declared extinguished at 11:03 p.m., after firefighters were able to quickly assess the situation and contain the blaze. 

"Thankfully, this particular metal-working business did not contain some of the flammable metals like magnesium that can be a concern, but only aluminum was the main metal found inside," a statement from LAFD said. 

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities were still working to determine a cause of the fire. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 7:16 PM

