NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell steps down over affair with employee

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell has been ousted from his job after admitting to an "inappropriate relationship" with a woman who works for the company, it was announced Sunday.

"Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in the statement released Sunday by Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company.

"I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," his statement added.

Comcast said the agreement was made mutually following an investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

Shell, a native Angeleno, was named CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. He was responsible for the company's news and entertainment television networks, motion picture company, significant television and sports production operations, a television stations group, theme parks and a premium ad-supported streaming service.

Prior to that he served as NBCUniversal's chairman from 2013-20, based in Universal City.

Shell's replacement has not been named, but for now his team will report directly to Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 3:43 PM

