NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell steps down over affair with employee

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell has been ousted from his job after admitting to an "inappropriate relationship" with a woman who works for the company, it was announced Sunday.

"Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in the statement released Sunday by Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company.

"I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," his statement added.

Comcast said the agreement was made mutually following an investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

Shell, a native Angeleno, was named CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. He was responsible for the company's news and entertainment television networks, motion picture company, significant television and sports production operations, a television stations group, theme parks and a premium ad-supported streaming service.

Prior to that he served as NBCUniversal's chairman from 2013-20, based in Universal City.

Shell's replacement has not been named, but for now his team will report directly to Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation.