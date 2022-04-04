NBA unveils Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award; Given to Carmelo Anthony

The National Basketball Association unveiled an award honoring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, dedicated not only to his incredible on-court career, but to the social work that he has continued to do well past his playing days.

Titled the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy, the award was unveiled prior to Sunday's Lakers-Nuggets matchup, the award was designed by a team of artists focused on Abdul-Jabbar's legacy and what it means to be a Social Justice Champion.

The trophy itself features a 3D print of Abdul-Jabbar's hands holding up a basket-ball globe, meant to symbolize the impact that athletes and activists can make using their platforms worldwide. The six-sided gold base, meant to represent the six NBA championships that Abdul-Jabbar earned during his career, is also meant to symbolize harmony and balance.

The NBA chose to honor Abdul-Jabbar with this award due to his "commitment to creating an equal and just society, leveling the playing field and ensuring that every child is free to dream as inspiration," as detailed in the NBA's press release on the award.

Marcus Graham Project artists involved in the production of the award -- Lacy Talley, Vijay Singh, Jason Garrett and James Adams Jr. -- all worked with both Abdul-Jabbar and Carmelo Anthony, who was given the award ahead of Sunday's game.

You can watch the NBA legend award Anthony with the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Trophy via NBA's YouTube.