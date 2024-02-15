Watch CBS News
Sports

NBA fines Clippers' Tucker $75,000 for publicly expressing desire to be traded last week

/ AP

Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Thursday for publicly expressing a desire to be traded before last week's deadline.

Tucker was acquired by the Clippers from Philadelphia in the trade for James Harden on Nov. 1 but played in just 12 games before falling out the rotation for good. He has not played since Nov. 27.

The 38-year-old forward expressed his frustrations with the situation and said before the Feb. 8 trade deadline that he wanted to be moved, according to ClutchPoints.com.

Tucker was not with the Clippers on Wednesday night in San Francisco for their victory over the Golden State Warriors.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 7:28 AM PST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.