Navy investigating fatal F/A-18 Super Hornet crash in Trona

By CBSLA Staff

U.S. Navy pilot killed in Super Hornet crash on Friday identified
The United States Navy is investigating a fatal fighter jet crash in Trona on June 3, which left one pilot dead. 

The crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. as Lieutenant Richard Bullock was performing a training mission in an unpopulated area of the Mojave Desert.

Bullock, who was flying an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, was killed in the crash. 

No civilians were injured during the crash, and both the Navy and local authorities were working to investigate the incident and recover the aircraft.

Bullock was based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, where he was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113. 

First published on June 6, 2022 / 8:55 AM

