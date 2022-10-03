Watch CBS News
Native American civil rights activist Sacheen Littlefeather dies at age 75

Native American civil rights activist Sacheen Littlefeather, most famously known for taking the stage to decline actor Marlon Brando's Best Actor Award for "The Godfather" at the 1973 Oscar Awards, died at the age of 75. 

In August, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a formal apology to Littlefeather for how it treated her that night when she was booed off stage for giving a speech on native American rights. 

She was born in Salinas, Calif. as Marie Louise Cruz.

