Nation's first transgender voting center opens in LA County

The first transgender voting center in the US will open up this election season in Los Angeles County.

"It's a groundbreaking example of leaders in our state working to ensure that every Californian, regardless of gender identity or expression, has a safe and welcoming space to exercise their right to vote," Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis said during a press conference on Thursday.

The facility will be at The Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center in the 1000 block of North Martel Street. While it will be open to all voters, organizers will place an emphasis on serving a safe and empowering place for transgender, non-binary and LGBTQA+ community members.

It will be open from March 2 to March 5 and will serve as a voting center in the November general election.

Since 2021, the center has provided comprehensive resources, training, support and medical services for transgender people in the county.

It is named after Connie Norman, also known as the "AIDS Diva," who was transgender. Norman was a stout AIDS activist and died of the disease in 1996.

A total of 119 vote centers opened across Los Angeles County last weekend, allowing residents to cast ballots at any location, regardless of their place of residence.

On Saturday, 525 more centers will open to make it easier for people to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday.

