Watch CBS News
Local News

National Orange Show Festival celebrates 107th year in San Bernardino

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The National Orange Show Festival is back in San Bernardino for its 107th year, celebrating more than just citrus.

This week, Wednesday April 17 through Sunday April 21, the five-day fair has plenty of family-friendly activities to keep everyone entertained.

Citrus is still the main event of the festival, but other attractions such as carnival rides, music acts and speedway races will entertain fairgoers over the 120 acres of the festival grounds.

There's also plenty of animal encounters for fairgoers, from bird, dog, and reptile shows to live sharks and stingrays, Alaskan racing pigs, a petting zoo and more.

The first Orange festival took place in 1911, where growers gathered to display their choicest fruits. It was cancelled for five years from 1942 to 1946 due to World War II and in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

Opening night, Wednesday April 17, admission is free. The other four days of the event, ticket prices range from $2 to $13, and can be purchased online or in person.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 9:19 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.