National Night Out events planned Tuesday around SoCal

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 2 AM Edition)

Multiple events were planned across SoCal Tuesday night as part of the annual National Night Out crime-prevention event.

The national event began nearly forty years and has grown to include block parties, parades, movie screenings and picnics.

Residents are encouraged to join neighbors, law enforcement and Neighborhood Watch leaders at local events.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol the events and many local police departments participate in hosting events.

National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by local municipalities and law enforcement agencies nationwide.

More information can be found at https://natw.org.