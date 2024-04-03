NASA, USC robotics team for space exploration program

NASA teams up with USC's robotics team in hopes of improving exploration of other planets

The University of Southern California's robotics team has teamed up with NASA in an effort to improve the exploration of other planets and bolster data gathering.

A half a dozen other schools are also part of the program, which is called The LASSIE Project, or Legged Autonomous Surface Science In Analogue Environments. USC's Mechanical engineering student Ethan Fulcher co-wrote the software for the robot named Spirit.

"The goal of this project is to not only move, but also gather science while we're moving," Fulcher said.

So far, Spirit has been tested on the sands of Manhattan Beach and the desert in New Mexico.

"We are hoping our robot in the future can be sent to the moon, Mars and beyond and help us explore a wide range of planetary surfaces," said USC Roboticist Feifei Qian.

They're gathering data on what happens when Spirit steps on loose or wet sand, and even something brittle like a graham cracker, which they say is meant to mimic ice.

In turn they'll use to the data to determine where the ground is more stable on planets, where homes could one day be built.

LASSIE Project members say that it's a multi-disciplinary effort.

"It requires people from all different disciplines from science, engineering, construction, behavioral science," said Texas A&M Geologist Ryan Ewing. "This project is integrating all of those."

So far, space-bound robots like the Mars rover have been wheel-based and experience limitations when it comes to steep terrain. That's where Spirit is supposed to come in.

A recent test at Mt. Hood showed that the robot still had work to do, struggling at times. Even so, Fulcher says there's still value in the data they collected.

"When we go to the Moon or we go to Mars, we have enough of a tool set," he said.

The project is expected to run through 2025 and costs around $3 million, according to USC's Viterbi School of Engineering.