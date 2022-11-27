Naked woman on 5 Freeway near Gorman area detained following crash

One person died Thursday when a vehicle crashed down an embankment in the Malibu area.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. on Kanan Dume Road at mile marker 11.76, north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, described only as a male.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash.