Naked hiker in the hills near Chatsworth rescued by firefighters

A naked hiker lost in the hills near Chatsworth was rescued by firefighters Monday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they first heard about the lost hiker at about 8:45 p.m. after a few people started calling to report someone yelling for help. Firefighters believed he had been missing since about 4 p.m.

The hiker stands in the middle of dense brush covering the hills in Chatsworth. KCAL News

A helicopter crew found the distressed man at about 9:30 p.m. sitting in the brush. After lowering a rescuer to the man, the team hoisted him to safety. It's unclear what happened to the man. He sustained minor injuries. Firefighters said he would be taken to the hospital after being airlifted to a command post.