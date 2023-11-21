Mysterious respiratory dog illness turns up in 10 LA County canines, prompting health investigation

Local health officials say there are now 10 cases of a mysterious illness affecting dogs in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says an investigation is underway into the origin of the illness and how far it has spread throughout the county.

Dogs with the respiratory illness, dubbed Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease, show signs of a cough, nasal discharge, sneezing, and lethargy. Dogs are also testing negative on the respiratory panel used for common viruses and bacteria with similar symptoms.

County health officials said they are reaching out to the owners of the dogs believed to be sick in hopes of pinpointing the origin of the infection.

Health officials are also coordinating with federal and other state agencies to investigate.

If a dog is experiencing any of the symptoms, the Department of Public Health is asking owners to contact their veterinarian and isolate their dog at home for at least 28 days. Dogs exposed to the sick dog should quarantine at home and away from other dogs for 14 days.