MusiCares honors Motown legends Barry Gordy and Smokey Robinson

The red carpet came alive as some of music's biggest stars came together to honor two men that proved that music truly is timeless.

For the first time, MusiCares honored the legends: Founder Barry Gordy as well as Grammy-winner and former member of the Temptations Smokey Robinson for their role in spearheading Motown. Both of the men were honored as the events Persons of the Year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Emma McIntyre

The First Lady of Motown, Robinson's former wife, worked side-by-side with both men in the early days.

"It is just amazing that we met Mr. Gordy in 1957 and he became our manager and we probably were one of the first to give him a manager fee," said Claudette Annette Rogers Robinson.

Over 20 artists walked the red carpet to attend the show, with appearances from Sheryl Crow and Dionne Warwick.

"It's a little nerve-wracking," said Crow. "The room is filled with every face that you know — all incredible artists."

Celebrities Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks joined Crow and Warwick on the red carpet.

"They're geniuses and they're legends and deservedly so," said Wilson. "The Motown music still lives on."

MusiCares, the organization behind the event, helps provide music professionals with health and financial services. All proceeds from the gala will provide essential support for the next year.