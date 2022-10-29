Watch CBS News
Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. 

screen-shot-2022-10-28-at-8-37-03-pm.png
Alexander Magos Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. 

The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.

They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.

As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 8:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

