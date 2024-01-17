Murrieta Hot Springs Resort is set to reopen to the public after 30 years

A 1902-built Murrieta health spa resort that was closed to the public for nearly 30 years, is reopening for soaks and stays beginning February 1.

The rejuvenated 46-acre Murrieta Hot Springs Resort was home to Calvary Chapel Bible College from 1995 to 2022 and remained closed as the Texas-based Olympus Real Estate Group purchased and restored the grounds.

The resort and hotel is set to open again next month with 174 hotel rooms and 50 plus pools, tubs and other water features, centered around the site's natural geothermal waters.

Drawing from the natural minerals in the area, the resort was created over a century ago as a world-class health spa resort by German immigrant Fritz Guenther. It attracted guests from around the world seeking the area's healing properties.

According to the resort's website, calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, bicarbonates, chloride, fluoride, and boron are naturally found in the water, drawn from hundreds of feet below the surface.

The mineral rich water is said to promote skin softening, muscle relaxation and relieve inflammation.

Aside from soaking in the geothermal mineral waters, the resort offers spa treatments, massages, yoga, mindfulness, fitness classes and more.